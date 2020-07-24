Serena Williams Elevates Her Cargo Pants With Glossy Snakeskin Pumps

Serena Williams got fans excited for the next edition of her Instagram Live series by giving a sneak peek at her bold outfit of the week.

As part of her #SerenaSaturdays series, the tennis pro appears weekly on her eponymous brand’s Instagram page to style new pieces from the line. Today, Williams modeled the brand’s cargo-style olive green Sereya Utility pants (available for $79 on the brand’s website) matched with a double-pocketed white collared shirt. She blended the pieces together with a gold-buckled belt and coordinating chain jewelry.

The athlete then incorporated a pop of texture with her choice of printed pumps.

The snakeskin-coated brown pumps highlighted an elongated pointed-toe finish with a thin stiletto heel and a glossy patent sheen.

Related Billie Eilish Announces New Song Wearing a Louis Vuitton Face Mask, Air Jordan Dior Sneakers Ivanka Trump Cinches Her Flowy Dress With a Chunky Belt At a Colorado Daycare Facility Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Keep Comfy Outdoors in Sweats & Trending Nike Sneakers

In last week’s episode from the series, Williams went bold in a leopard-print dress from the brand. The Je Ne Sais Quoi silhouette features a bold pattern and a ruched leg-elongating design. Though it originally retailed for $105, the dress is available on sale for $53 on the label’s website. The 23-time Glam Slam winner elevated the outfit by folding in a set of shiny black patent pumps with a pointed-toe finish and towering stiletto heel.

Watch on FN

She also has previously opted for a bright pink sweatshirt displaying the text “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong” patched across the entirety of the soft knit material. The sweater is currently on sale for $43, 50% off its original price of $85 at SerenaWilliams.com; the top was teamed with cutoff shorts and gladiator sandals from Azzedine Alaïa. The gold studded sandals retailed once for $1,230, but you can find them discounted down to $861 at Net-a-Porter.com.

In May, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. She also has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years.

Check out the gallery to find even more of Serena Williams’ best street style looks over the years.