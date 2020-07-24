Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Elevates Her Cargo Pants With Glossy Snakeskin Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Serena Williams got fans excited for the next edition of her Instagram Live series by giving a sneak peek at her bold outfit of the week.

As part of her #SerenaSaturdays series, the tennis pro appears weekly on her eponymous brand’s Instagram page to style new pieces from the line. Today, Williams modeled the brand’s cargo-style olive green Sereya Utility pants (available for $79 on the brand’s website) matched with a double-pocketed white collared shirt. She blended the pieces together with a gold-buckled belt and coordinating chain jewelry.

The athlete then incorporated a pop of texture with her choice of printed pumps.

The snakeskin-coated brown pumps highlighted an elongated pointed-toe finish with a thin stiletto heel and a glossy patent sheen.

In last week’s episode from the series, Williams went bold in a leopard-print dress from the brand. The Je Ne Sais Quoi silhouette features a bold pattern and a ruched leg-elongating design. Though it originally retailed for $105, the dress is available on sale for $53 on the label’s website. The 23-time Glam Slam winner elevated the outfit by folding in a set of shiny black patent pumps with a pointed-toe finish and towering stiletto heel.

She also has previously opted for a bright pink sweatshirt displaying the text “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong” patched across the entirety of the soft knit material. The sweater is currently on sale for $43, 50% off its original price of $85 at SerenaWilliams.com; the top was teamed with cutoff shorts and gladiator sandals from Azzedine Alaïa. The gold studded sandals retailed once for $1,230, but you can find them discounted down to $861 at Net-a-Porter.com.

In May, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. She also has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years.

Check out the gallery to find even more of Serena Williams’ best street style looks over the years.

