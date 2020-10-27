Serena Williams Models a Bodysuit & Bold Cherry-Red Boots for Stuart Weitzman

Serena Williams gave a behind-the-scenes look at her newest Stuart Weitzman ads in a pair of boots that are surprisingly “made for walking.”

The tennis pro took to Instagram yesterday to show off her wow-worthy look from the brand, posing in a peek-a-boo cutout black bodysuit layered with a sleeveless blazer-style vest.

As for footwear, Williams modeled the brand’s Parton boots, a bright red pair featuring a pointed-toe, slouchy silhouette with a flared heel finish and a tall shaft. Set atop a 4.5-inch heel, the design retails for $795 at MyTheresa.com.

In May, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. The spring photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Serena Williams in the Stuart Weitzman Manila loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Serena Williams in Stuart Weitzman’s Anncy pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Williams herself has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

