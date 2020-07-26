Serena Williams Styles Silver Big-Toe Sandals With Her Blush Minidress

Serena Williams brought her styling know-how to the latest episode of her Instagram series, #SerenaSaturdays.

On this week’s episode, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed fans how to style a variety of summer looks, all made up of items from her Serena fashion label. Williams began the video in a blush-colored minidress called the Julia Wrap Mini Dress, which features gold button detailing and a V-neckline. The style is available to shop on the brand’s site for $50 (marked down from $99).

“This outfit isn’t an outfit where you have to really try hard to look stylish,” Williams explained, adding that the dress would be perfect for a social distancing date or drinks with friends.

The mom to Olympia then swapped the dress for a strappy beige tank top and olive green satin lounge pants (marked down to $88 from $175), before changing into her final look, a sheer lace polo shirt and flowing tulle skirt.

Watch on FN

The tennis pro teamed all her outfits with the same pair of heels: strappy silver big-toe sandals set on a mid heel. Shoes accenting the largest toe began trending for the spring ’19 season, appearing first on the runway at Y/Project’s Paris Fashion Week show. Since then, a number of celebrities have embraced the trend, including stylish ladies such as Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin, Jessica Alba and Rihanna.

Arguably the best-known female athlete on the planet, Williams is ranked No. 33 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes of 2020, with $36 million in earnings. The publication said Williams made $4 million in on-court winnings, with $32 million coming from endorsements and other ventures. In addition to her longtime Nike contract and eponymous fashion brand, Williams has a namesake venture capital fund, investing in female- and minority-founded startups. She also owns stakes in both the Miami Dolphins and the UFC. What’s more, the athlete has over a dozen endorsement deals — Wilson Sporting Goods, Bumble, Gatorade and JPMorgan Chase are among the higher-profile ones — and she appears in luxury shoe label Stuart Weitzman’s 2020 ad campaign.

Click through the gallery for a look back at some of Serena Williams’ best street style outfits over the years.