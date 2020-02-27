Serena Williams Styled Her Sold-Out Jumpsuit With the Perfect Minimalist Heels

Serena Williams masters amazing style both on and off the tennis courts.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion launched her eponymous clothing line in May 2018 and has since become the line’s most powerful spokesperson. Case in point: Williams shared a photo of herself in a sheer paneled jumpsuit from the brand’s spring ’20 collection that dropped on Feb. 12 and now it’s already sold out; the Nicole mesh-detail jumpsuit retailed for $98 and features an illusion-creating sweetheart neckline in a stretchy, comfortable fabric.

The tennis pro seamlessly matched the hit piece with a set of classic, minimalist heels: thin-strap sandals with a tall heel, similar to a leather 160 Schutz pair worn by models during the Serena Williams spring ’20 show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

Schutz Cadey Lee sandals. CREDIT: ShopBop.com

Serena Williams created her size-inclusive brand to celebrate all women. She explains on the site that the goal is to “amplify their inherent greatness with clothes that are unapologetic and beautiful, pieces that women feel confident in, that reflect their truest selves.”

On top of finding success in her namesake clothing line and partnerships with Nike and Lincoln, Williams also invests in female- and minority-founded startup companies through her eponymous venture capital fund. In 2019, she topped off at $29.2 million in earnings, according to Forbes, with $4.2 million from on-court winnings and $25 million from off-court ventures.

To achieve the star athlete’s foot-flattering look, scroll through similar styles that are sure to “amplify” your next outfit.

