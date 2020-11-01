‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Takes a Cue From Kylie Jenner for Her Halloween Costume

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has had plenty of memorable Halloween costumes, but her Christina Aguilera-inspired ensemble from the 2002 ‘Dirty’ music video arguably is the most memorable.

This year, Christine Quinn from Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” also was inspired to re-create this outfit and wore a custom House of JMC outfit for the Halloween festivities.

Quinn’s ensemble featured a cropped jacket with the signature red-and-white stripe pattern, a bikini-style top and pants with a cutout near the crotch and “Xtine/Xtina” printed on the sides of the pants in black lettering. For footwear, the media personality opted for a pair of pointy-toe white boots to finish off the look.

Christine Quinn in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA For her part, Jenner suited up in snakeskin for Halloween night, dressing as a king cobra. But on Friday, to kick off the holiday weekend, the beauty mogul also opted for a red-and white outfit, dressing in a Red Ranger costume, inspired by the 1990s “Power Rangers” series.

To create the vintage look, Jenner wore a bodysuit and paired it with white boots, arguably one of her favorite shoe trends of the season. In August 2020, the 23-year-old shared a similar footwear aesthetic and paired sharp-toe white pumps with matching thigh-high stockings.

And earlier this October, her sister Kendall Jenner was also spotted in a pair of white boots, teamed with super high-rise jeans and a crop top for a light monochromatic look.

And to continue the family connection, Kourtney Kardashian has also stepped into the trend this month and paired white shoes with an orange marble-printed set from Masie Wilen.

