Selena Gomez Models Black Puma Suede Classic Sneakers With Mustard Sweatsuit 

Selena Gomez just provided major footwear inspo for the holidays.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared an Instagram photo of herself posing alongside a Christmas tree, wearing a mustard-colored sweat set. The cozy ensemble has been a go-to look for many while social distancing at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On her feet, Gomez sported a pair of Puma’s Suede Classic Sneakers in black as part of her partnership with the footwear brand. “@PUMA Suedes 🖤 🎄 #ForAllTime,” Gomez captioned the shot.

The sneakers first made their debut in the ’60s as basketball shoes. They later returned in the ’90s on the hip hop scene and have since been a must-have lifestyle footwear options.

The sneakers feature a suede upper and a rubber outsole, making it perfect for gripping. The shoes are also designed with a lace closure for a snug fit. Additionally, the kicks feature the Puma cat logo on the heel. The classics come in blue, gray, red and maroon.

Watch on FN

Gomez became a brand ambassador for Puma in 2017 and in 2018 she was tapped by the brand to design a collection of sneakers, apparel and accessories.

In an August 2018 cover story for FN, Gomez discussed her work with Puma.

“The whole point is to take the focus away from me; it’s about what I believe in and what I choose to do with the platform I’m given. It’s much bigger than me and it’s much bigger than Puma — it’s about how you feel,” the A-lister told FN of the “SG” logo detail that appears on her collaborations with the brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma Suede Classic+ Sneakers, $65