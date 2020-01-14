Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez Channels ’60s Style in a Minidress + Silver Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Selena Gomez
2007
2008
2008
2009
View Gallery 31 Images

It may be 2020, but Selena Gomez’s latest outfit had ’60s vibes.

The pop star channeled the groovy decade with her ensemble for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

Gomez sported a pastel pink Miu Miu dress. The crystal-trimmed minidress featured a round neck and open back.

selena gomez, pink minidress, miu miu dress, prada sandals, platform sandals, celebrity style, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Selena Gomez appears as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The shape of the dress, which retails on Farfetch.com for $2,210, mimicked the dresses worn by Mod-era icons such as British model Twiggy and U.S. first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis Style
Jackie Kennedy in New York in September 1968 in Roger Vivier flats.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While women in the ’60s tended to sport kitten heels or flats, Gomez went for sky-high platform heels, an on-trend choice as the silhouette appeared in plenty of fall ’19 collections. The Disney Channel alum chose sold-out silver Prada sandals with a chunky block heel and a knot accent.

Related

Selena Gomez Does This Major Color Trend in a Pantsuit + Architectural Heels in NYC

Selena Gomez Wears a Voluminous Couture Dress With Crystal-Covered Platform Sandals on the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez Embraces Artsy Tiger Stripes With This Popular Shoe Trend in Paris

selena gomez, pink minidress, miu miu dress, prada sandals, platform sandals, celebrity style, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1186 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Selena Gomez appears as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
selena gomez, jimmy fallon, tonight show, silver sandals, platforms, foot tattoo, prada shoes
A closer look at Selena Gomez’s Prada platforms.
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The “13 Reasons Why” producer’s half-up, half-down hairdo also had ’60s written all over it, resembling the voluminous, hairspray-laden ‘dos for which the era was known. She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of $120 crystal-accented earrings from Roxanne Assoulin, which are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com.

On “Fallon,” Gomez and host Jimmy Fallon played a game called “Can You Feel It?” The pair took turns placing their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects, which they had to identify without looking.

Click through the gallery to see how Selena Gomez’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Does This Major Color Trend in a Pantsuit + Architectural Heels in NYC

Selena Gomez Wears a Voluminous Couture Dress With Crystal-Covered Platform Sandals on the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez Embraces Artsy Tiger Stripes With This Popular Shoe Trend in Paris

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad