Selena Gomez Channels ’60s Style in a Minidress + Silver Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

It may be 2020, but Selena Gomez’s latest outfit had ’60s vibes.

The pop star channeled the groovy decade with her ensemble for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

Gomez sported a pastel pink Miu Miu dress. The crystal-trimmed minidress featured a round neck and open back.

Selena Gomez appears as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The shape of the dress, which retails on Farfetch.com for $2,210, mimicked the dresses worn by Mod-era icons such as British model Twiggy and U.S. first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Jackie Kennedy in New York in September 1968 in Roger Vivier flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While women in the ’60s tended to sport kitten heels or flats, Gomez went for sky-high platform heels, an on-trend choice as the silhouette appeared in plenty of fall ’19 collections. The Disney Channel alum chose sold-out silver Prada sandals with a chunky block heel and a knot accent.

Selena Gomez appears as a guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s Prada platforms. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The “13 Reasons Why” producer’s half-up, half-down hairdo also had ’60s written all over it, resembling the voluminous, hairspray-laden ‘dos for which the era was known. She completed the chic ensemble with a pair of $120 crystal-accented earrings from Roxanne Assoulin, which are available to shop on Net-a-Porter.com.

On “Fallon,” Gomez and host Jimmy Fallon played a game called “Can You Feel It?” The pair took turns placing their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects, which they had to identify without looking.

