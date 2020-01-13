Selena Gomez Does This Major Color Trend in a Pantsuit + Architectural Heels in NYC

Burnt orange was a must-wear color of fall ’19, and Selena Gomez is proving the trend has carried over into 2020.

The pop star chose a Gauge81 pantsuit in the colorway — which can be styled like a neutral yet still makes a bold statement — for her appearance today on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in New York.

Gomez teamed the suit with a Victor Glemaud top in the same eye-catching shade.

Selena Gomez wears a Gauge81 pantsuit with Yuul Yie boots on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in New York, Jan. 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s statement Yuul Yie boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Same Old Love” singer went with boots in a complementary light brown tone. She selected Yuul Yie booties with a croc-embossed leather upper, a 2.75-inch sculptural heel (complete with a silver orb) and a blunted toe. The statement-making boots are on sale at Nordstrom.com for 60% off, slashed from $475 down to just $190.

Yuul Yie Gloria Glam statement boots. CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Gomez accessorized with camel-colored hoops from Jenny Bird, which are available on the brand’s site for $95.

Over the years, Gomez has developed a reputation as a serious style influencer. The A-lister has a deal with Puma and previously put out two collections in partnership with Coach. Prior to landing her Coach deal, the Disney Channel alum starred in Louis Vuitton’s fall ’16 brand campaign.

Gomez puts together her headline-making looks with the help of wardrobe stylist Kate Young, whose list of clients also includes Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller.

