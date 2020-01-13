Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez Does This Major Color Trend in a Pantsuit + Architectural Heels in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
Selena Gomez
Burnt orange was a must-wear color of fall ’19, and Selena Gomez is proving the trend has carried over into 2020.

The pop star chose a Gauge81 pantsuit in the colorway — which can be styled like a neutral yet still makes a bold statement — for her appearance today on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in New York.

Gomez teamed the suit with a Victor Glemaud top in the same eye-catching shade.

Selena Gomez, yuul yie boots, brown boots, sculptural heels, celebrity style, street style, nyc, gauge 81 pantsuit, orange pantsuit, orange aesthetic, 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Jan 2020
Selena Gomez wears a Gauge81 pantsuit with Yuul Yie boots on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in New York, Jan. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Yuul Yie, brown boots, sculptural heels, architectural heels, celebrity style, street style, shoe detail
A close-up look at Selena Gomez’s statement Yuul Yie boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the “Same Old Love” singer went with boots in a complementary light brown tone. She selected Yuul Yie booties with a croc-embossed leather upper, a 2.75-inch sculptural heel (complete with a silver orb) and a blunted toe. The statement-making boots are on sale at Nordstrom.com for 60% off, slashed from $475 down to just $190.

Yuul Yie, brown boots, booties, statement heels
Yuul Yie Gloria Glam statement boots.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com
Buy: Yuul Yie Gloria Glam Boots $475 $190
Gomez accessorized with camel-colored hoops from Jenny Bird, which are available on the brand’s site for $95.

Over the years, Gomez has developed a reputation as a serious style influencer. The A-lister has a deal with Puma and previously put out two collections in partnership with Coach. Prior to landing her Coach deal, the Disney Channel alum starred in Louis Vuitton’s fall ’16 brand campaign.

Selena Gomez, yuul yie boots, brown boots, sculptural heels, celebrity style, street style, nyc, gauge 81 pantsuit, orange pantsuit, orange aesthetic, 'Live With Kelly & Ryan' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Jan 2020Selena Gomez'Live With Kelly & Ryan' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Jan 2020
Selena Gomez wears a Gauge81 pantsuit with Yuul Yie boots on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” in New York, Jan. 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gomez puts together her headline-making looks with the help of wardrobe stylist Kate Young, whose list of clients also includes Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson and Sienna Miller.

Click through the gallery to see Selena Gomez’s best red carpet style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

