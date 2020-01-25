Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Prove That These Fashion Staples Are Always in Style

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston show that friendship and fashion can transcend generations.

Earlier this week, the singer and Puma ambassador joined her fellow actress for an interview on The Ellen Show. Both women opted to wear timeless fashion staples — simple-cut black dresses and strappy heeled sandals.

While speaking about her latest album, “Rare,” Gomez wore a bodycon Khaite dress, which had puffed shoulders, long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a midi length.

Similarly, Aniston wore a timeless v-neck, sleeveless dress in a midi length. The 50-year-old star of The Morning Show styled her look with a pair of strappy black platform sandals. The shoes featured a stiletto heel and a criss-cross detailing along with a thin ankle strap on the front of the shoe.

Again, opting for a more contemporary version of Aniston’s look, Gomez wore a pair of black minimalist sandal heel. These silhouettes featured a thin strap across the toe and around the ankle. The sandals had gold embellishments on the straps with a rectangular gold plate along the center of the toe strap, creating a glamorous and trendy ensemble.

The duo has definitely influenced each other’s wardrobes over the years. Recently, for the ‘Dolittle’ premiere, Gomez wore a pair of Miu Miu crystal-embellished platform pumps in a similar silhouette to the sandals Aniston wore for the show. Additionally, Aniston wore a more toned-down, timeless iteration of the sandals, these Christian Louboutin pumps, that Gomez wore on Ellen for the interview.