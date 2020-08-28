Blackpink and Selena Gomez Star in Pastel-Inspired Music Video for ‘Ice Cream’

The Korean pop group Blackpink just released a music video for their new single “Ice Cream”and accompanying photo shoot featuring a stunning array of pastel-inspired outfits

The long anticipated new track is the first song to be released from Blackpink’s debut album, which is coming Oct. 2.

Throughout the video, Gomez and the girls Jisoo, Jennie Rosé and Lisa wear a stunning array of pastel-inspired outfits from 1950s pin-ups to 1970s flower power with high-waisted beachwear and macramé outfits.

The music video starts with Gomez making an appearing in a striped red and white bikini with a sailor hat and white gloves as she meets the K-pop group in an old-school ice cream truck. The girls are decked out in lavish ensembles wearing everything gold necklaces to a Dior newsboy cap to Chanel belt bags.

Gomez later makes sure to give a shout out to Puma, wearing a fitted unitard with white and pink Puma tennis shoes and high knee socks. The 28-year-old singer has been a brand ambassador for Puma since 2017 and frequently wears the brand for her off-duty looks.

New merch from the Ice Cream video is now available! @BLACKPINK https://t.co/uv1K2VwF1D pic.twitter.com/jdhkrYyxrr — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 28, 2020

Along with the release of the new single, the “Spring Breakers” actress paired up with the ice cream brand Serendipity to launch her own flavor “Cookies and Cream Remix.”

Fans of the music video need not be jealous of the girls’ style, as they can shop “Ice Cream” merchandise online now at shop.blackpinkmusic.com. With everything from ice cream-inspired scrunchies to bucket hats to crewneck pullovers.

White tennis shoes with a splash of color are a go-to footwear essential as they work with almost any outfit. Shop shoes inspired by Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” video look below.

