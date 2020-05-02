Selena Gomez Kicks Off the Fuzziest Pink Slippers to Work From Home in Her ‘Makeshift Studio’

Selena Gomez’s version of working from home includes an impressive “makeshift studio.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a glimpse of her version of a home office today on Instagram, sitting on the ground in front of the microphone in the comfiest ensemble; her look included a gray rib-hemmed sweater with gray sweats.

The 27-year-old appeared to be writing in a notebook as her pink fuzzy slippers sat beside her. The pair resembles Ugg’s Scuffette 2 silhouette with its suede uppers and soft, moisture-wicking sheepskin lining and collar. Similar colorways retail for $90 at Ugg.com.

The songstress recently released her newest single “Boyfriend” as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her album “Rare,” with a new music video to accompany it.

For the production, Gomez channeled retro 1950s Hollywood stars such as Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn driving a vintage convertible wearing a chic headscarf and oversize sunglasses. Matched to a red midi-length belted jacket in the opening scene of the video, the “Spring Breakers” actress stepped out of the car to reveal a pair of bold patent red power pumps with a sharply pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.

Related Selena Gomez Channels Old Hollywood Style in Patent Red Pumps in New 'Boyfriend' Video How To Wear Sorel Boots, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young Selena Gomez Opts For Bold, Sky-High Platforms at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

With the release of her new music in April, Gomez also announced that she personally was donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as contributing $1 from every order in her official store to the fund.

The FN cover star recently debuted her own make-up line, Rare Beauty, in addition to starring in campaigns for brands including Coach and Louis Vuitton. The hot star has also been a Puma ambassador since 2017, partnering with the brand for a series of stylish apparel and footwear collections.

“I like to think there’s room at the table for everybody. I think what’s most important is the relationship that Puma creates,” Gomez explained in an interview with FN in August 2018, adding that Puma crafts unique stories that build upon each ambassador’s individuality. “Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athleticwear and how it would feel,” she said. “I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s best style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.