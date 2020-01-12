Sign up for our newsletter today!

Selena Gomez Wears a Voluminous Couture Dress With Crystal-Covered Platform Sandals on the Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA – 11 Jan 2020
Selena Gomez showed how to do pale pink both the couture way and the casual way on Saturday.

First up was the “Doolittle” red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, where Gomez brought her A-game in a Givenchy fall ’19 couture gown.

Selena Gomez in Givenchy couture, Messika jewels and Miu Miu sandals.
The dress featured a long-sleeved, ballet pink turtleneck top and a voluminous black skirt. The billowing skirt hid Gomez’s heels for most of the event, but she lifted up the sides at one point to reveal her shoes: a pair of crystal-covered Miu Miu platform sandals.

Selena Gomez in Givenchy couture, Messika jewels and Miu Miu sandals.
A close-up look at Selena Gomez's Miu Miu sandals.
While platforms are a longtime staple, they’ve enjoyed increased popularity in recent months, thanks to fall ’19 collections from brands such as Givenchy, Gucci and Rick Owens. The soaring silhouette creates the illusion of a taller figure but offers additional support when compared with a stiletto. Gomez’s Miu Miu pair, which sells for $990 on Nordstrom.com, has a chunky, 4.5-inch block heel, an adjustable buckled ankle strap and a leather upper with crystal accents.

Miu Miu crystal-covered platform sandals.
Buy: Miu Miu Crystal Sandals $990
The “Rare” singer accessorized with Messika jewels.

Post red carpet, Gomez changed into a more casual ensemble as she hit the streets of Los Angeles with friends. She wore a pale pink sweater tucked into lightwash mom jeans. On her feet, the “13 Reasons Why” producer showed off dark boots with a round toe. An oversize brown blazer and silver-tone hoop earrings completed the look.

Selena Gomez out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
Flip through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s best red carpet style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

