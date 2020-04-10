Selena Gomez Channels Old Hollywood Style in Patent Red Pumps in New ‘Boyfriend’ Video

Selena Gomez channeled retro ’50s Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn in her new music video for “Boyfriend.”

The singer drove a vintage convertible wearing a chic headscarf and oversize sunglasses matched to a red midi-length belted jacket in the opening scene of the video. As she steps out of the car, the 27-year-old reveals a pair of bold patent red power pumps with a sharply pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.

In an ironic twist on the old dating adage “you have to kiss a lot of frogs,” in Gomez’s “Boyfriend” she uses a magic potion to transform her failed dates into the slimy amphibians.

Gomez shared the news of the deluxe version of her album “Rare,” which includes “Boyfriend” as a bonus track, on April 6. With the current health climate, the songstress shared on Instagram that she wrote the song before the coronavirus pandemic and that, give the context of its release, she said: “I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.”

Related How To Wear Sorel Boots, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young Selena Gomez Opts For Bold, Sky-High Platforms at the Hollywood Beauty Awards Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Prove That These Fashion Staples Are Always in Style

She also announced that she personally is donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as contributing $1 of every order in her official store to the fund.

Watch the full video below.

The former FN cover star has been a Puma ambassador since 2017, partnering with the brand for a series of stylish apparel and footwear collections.

“I like to think there’s room at the table for everybody. I think what’s most important is the relationship that Puma creates,” Gomez explained in an exclusive interview with FN in August 2018, adding that Puma crafts unique stories that build upon each ambassador’s individuality. “Everything I’ve done comes from a place of how I would do something, so how I would take athleticwear and how it would feel. I know some girls are very specific about wearing certain things.”

For firey red pumps that make a statement just like Gomez’s, take a chance on these bold picks all available for under $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $75 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Stessy Pumps, $48 (was $80).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Selena Gomez’s boldest style moments.

Want more?

Selena Gomez Opts For Bold, Sky-High Platforms at the Hollywood Beauty Awards