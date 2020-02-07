Selena Gomez Opts For Bold, Sky-High Platforms at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

Selena Gomez glowed at last night’s Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer chose a Patou off-the-shoulder blush pink dress with cape sleeve and tied bows, her hair styled in an updo with sweeping bangs. She accessorized with a Robert Coin ring and earrings from the brand as well.

Selena Gomez at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s metallic platform sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The 27-year-old added some shine to her ensemble in her peep-toe heels from Aquazzura. The La Di Da plateau sandals feature a whopping 5-inch heel with an nearly 2-inch, dual-tone platform. They feature silver and gold straps across the toe and a thin, matching ankle strap. You can shop the style for $782 at farfetch.com.

Aquazura La Di Da plateau sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Also in attendance at the awards was legendary singer Kelly Clarkson, who chose an all-black look for the event. Her ensemble included a long-sleeve latex midi dress and a set of matching platform booties with a squared-off toe.

Clarkson attended the event in place of her stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews who won the award for Stylist of the Year.

Kelly Clarkson at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Splash News

