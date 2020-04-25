Scott Disick Goes for a Beach Bike Ride in $650 Prada Sneakers

Scott Disick’s version of getting some fresh air includes a beach bike ride in California’s picturesque coastal community in Malibu.

Yesterday, Disick ventured out on the sandy shores on his green bike while wearing a faded green T-shirt and patterned blue and white trunks.

Scott Disick out for a beach bike ride in Malibu, April 24. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Scott Disick’s sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s outfit and bike, with its oversize wheels to combat the density of the sand, were both proper for a beach day.

The style featured smooth dark uppers with a white rubber sole and though they may not be a typical beach shoe, they did protect the entrepreneur’s feet on the bike. Disick’s colorway is no longer available for purchase, but a similar style retails for $650 at Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also has been enjoying beach bike rides. On April 22, the 21-year-old followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines in a face covering that matched an orange string bikini, dark sunglasses and logoed $750 Fendi sandal slides.

