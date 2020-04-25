Re-route my subscription: Click here

Scott Disick Goes for a Beach Bike Ride in $650 Prada Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
scott disick, bike ride, malibu, sneakers, prada
Scott Disick
CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

Scott Disick’s version of getting some fresh air includes a beach bike ride in California’s picturesque coastal community in Malibu.

Yesterday, Disick ventured out on the sandy shores on his green bike while wearing a faded green T-shirt and patterned blue and white trunks.

scott disick, bike ride, malibu, sneakers, prada
Scott Disick out for a beach bike ride in Malibu, April 24.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
scott disick, bike ride, malibu, sneakers, prada
A closer look at Scott Disick’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s outfit and bike, with its oversize wheels to combat the density of the sand, were both proper for a beach day.

The style featured smooth dark uppers with a white rubber sole and though they may not be a typical beach shoe, they did protect the entrepreneur’s feet on the bike. Disick’s colorway is no longer available for purchase, but a similar style retails for $650 at Farfetch.com.

prada sneakers, navy, slip-on, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Prada Slip-On Sneakers $650
Buy it
scott disick, bike ride, malibu, sneakers, prada
Scott Disick out for a beach bike ride in Malibu, April 24.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
scott disick, bike ride, malibu, sneakers, prada
A closer look at Scott Disick’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also has been enjoying beach bike rides. On April 22, the 21-year-old followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines in a face covering that matched an orange string bikini, dark sunglasses and logoed $750 Fendi sandal slides.

View this post on Instagram

So what are we calling summer 2020? #cancelled

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad