Why Moira Rose of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is One of TV’s Greatest Fashion Icons

You’re simply the best, “Schitt’s Creek” — but it’s time to say goodbye. The Canadian television sitcom created by Dan and Eugene Levy will air its series finale tonight.

The Emmy-nominated show made its debut in 2015, and five years later, fans have fallen in love with the Rose family. While we’ll certainly miss David (Dan Levy), Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Johnny (Eugene Levy) of the Rose family, it’s Moira and her inimitable fashion statements that will be missed most. Plus, her insane vocabulary and parlance.

A look at the Rose family in the foyer of their manse, before they lost their fortune and moved to Schitt’s Creek. Moira is in Alexander McQueen. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pop TV

Played by Catherine O’Hara, Moira Rose is the show’s matriarch who is barely holding on a by thread when she and her family go from riches to rags in Season 1. Throughout the show, O’Hara’s once-wealthy character evolves and adapts to life in the small town of Schitt’s Creek, but the one thing that remains the same is her eccentric, over-the-top style.

Filled with towering platform heels, armorlike statement necklaces, architectural dresses and, of course, her prized wigs, Moira has swiftly become one of the most iconic fashion characters on TV. Her outrageous looks are certainly out of place in the rural town of Schitt’s Creek. But in Moira’s leather leggings, lace-up booties and directional ensembles, they also distill a certain period of pop culture and trends that are fast becoming relics — especially as we enter an era where the focus is on sustainability.

A checkered suit and blouse with an overstated pussy bow for Moira’s city council meetings. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pop TV

She may not wear Manolos, but Moira gives “Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money when it comes to her shoe closet, too. Just look at Episode 1, when Moira is seen in a knit Alexander McQueen dress and dominatrix Givenchy lace-up heels, or when she stepped out in Isabel Marant fur wedges in Season 2.

Moira Rose in a signature black-and-white ensemble in Season 2, featuring Isabel Marant fur heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pop TV

Moira is the queen of black-and-white ensembles, wearing archival Balenciaga, Givenchy, Céline, Comme des Garçons and Alexander McQueen throughout the six seasons, courtesy of costume designer Debra Hanson. Other go-to brands included Proenza Schouler, MSGM, Lavin, Raf Simmons and Marc Jacobs.

O’Hara reportedly was inspired by British socialite and designer Daphne Guinness when she was nailing down her aesthetic.

