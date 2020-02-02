Scarlett Johansson Wears Glistening Pink Feathers That Show Off Her Midriff + Back Tattoos at the BAFTAs

Scarlett Johansson channeled a flamingo in a glistening pink look complete with feathers on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs at London’s Royal Albert Hall today, Feb. 2.

The “Jojo Rabbit” star wore a form-fitting ballet pink Versace gown that was covered in sequins, with feather trim at the skirt and a plunging neckline. The low neckline and low-cut back offering a look at Johansson’s numerous tattoos. On display was a starlike detail on her midriff, as well as a rose and goat on her back.

Scarlett Johansson in Versace. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The actress, who is nominated for two Academy Awards this year, completed her ensemble with nude sandals and drop earrings.

Scarlett Johansson in Versace. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Johansson wasn’t the only A-lister to sport pink for the BAFTAs. Elsewhere on the red carpet, Renee Zellweger wore an off-the-shoulder pale pink gown with matching heels. The Oscar winner brought Old Hollywood vibes in the elegant look, including with her simple makeup and sweeping updo.

Renee Zellweger CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Florence Pugh went for a bolder hue, choosing an on-trend hot pink colorway for her gown. The “Little Woman” star’s dress was from Dries Van Noten and featured a short hem in the front with a dramatic train in the back. Pugh accessorized with black platform sandals.

Florence Pugh in Dries Van Noten. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

