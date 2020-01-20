Scarlett Johansson Shows Off Tattoos With Plunging Neckline & Crystal-Strap Dress

Scarlett Johansson offered a glimpse at her arty back tattoos today as she arrived at the 2020 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a silky teal Armani Privé gown with an open back and crystal-covered straps, which served as a frame of sorts for her tats: a floral design and a baby animal.

Scarlett Johansson in Armani Privé at the 2020 SAG Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

From the front, the gown featured a plunging neckline and a ruffle accent. Scar-Jo completed her ensemble with strappy silver sandals set on a slim stiletto heel. Peeking through the front of her dress, a feather or bird wing showed on her rib cage.

Scarlett Johansson in Armani Privé. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

While she wore sparkling earrings, Johansson’s ultimate accessory was her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, who wore an understated black tuxedo.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the SAG Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Johansson’s outfit was styled by Molly Dickson, a fashion stylist who also works with Kelsea Ballerini, Katherine Langford and Sadie Sink.

Johansson was nominated tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in “Jojo Rabbit.” Her fellow nominees are Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”), Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”). Dern took home the trophy.

Robert De Niro is the recipient the SAG Life Achievement Award for his longtime contributions to the entertainment industry. Other nominees tonight include Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Lupita Nyong’o.

