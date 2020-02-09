Sign up for our newsletter today!

Scarlett Johansson Shimmers in Sequined Polka Dot Dress + Pointy Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Scarlett Johansson and her “Marriage Story” co-stars accepted the Robert Altman Award today in Los Angeles at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The 35-year-old actress dressed in a black and white sequined polka dot column gown featuring a calf-length hem and sparkly round oversized crystals on the bodice. The eye-catching dress made its debut in December as a part of Olivier Rousteing’s retro-inspired Balmain pre-fall 2020 collection.

With it, she wore dangling Hanut Singh emerald earrings and a pair of glossy black patent leather pumps with a high stiletto heel, a pointed toe and an ankle strap silhouette. The “Black Widow” actress also showed off her black and white back tattoos of a lamb and roses.

She’s also nominated for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars, which take place tomorrow.

See more celebrity arrivals at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

