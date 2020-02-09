Scarlett Johansson Shimmers in Sequined Polka Dot Dress + Pointy Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards

Scarlett Johansson and her “Marriage Story” co-stars accepted the Robert Altman Award today in Los Angeles at the Independent Spirit Awards.
The 35-year-old actress dressed in a black and white sequined polka dot column gown featuring a calf-length hem and sparkly round oversized crystals on the bodice. The eye-catching dress made its debut in December as a part of Olivier Rousteing’s retro-inspired Balmain pre-fall 2020 collection.
With it, she wore dangling Hanut Singh emerald earrings and a pair of glossy black patent leather pumps with a high stiletto heel, a pointed toe and an ankle strap silhouette. The “Black Widow” actress also showed off her black and white back tattoos of a lamb and roses.
She’s also nominated for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars, which take place tomorrow.
