Scarlett Johansson Shimmers in Sequined Polka Dot Dress + Pointy Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards

Scarlett Johansson and her “Marriage Story” co-stars accepted the Robert Altman Award today in Los Angeles at the Independent Spirit Awards.

The 35-year-old actress dressed in a black and white sequined polka dot column gown featuring a calf-length hem and sparkly round oversized crystals on the bodice. The eye-catching dress made its debut in December as a part of Olivier Rousteing’s retro-inspired Balmain pre-fall 2020 collection.

Scarlett Johansson sporting a strapless black and white polka dot embellished dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With it, she wore dangling Hanut Singh emerald earrings and a pair of glossy black patent leather pumps with a high stiletto heel, a pointed toe and an ankle strap silhouette. The “Black Widow” actress also showed off her black and white back tattoos of a lamb and roses.

Scarlett Johansson wearing a Balmain pre-fall 2020 dress with black patent leather pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She’s also nominated for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” at the Oscars, which take place tomorrow.

Scarlett Johansson shows off her back tattoos of roses and a lamb. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Scarlett Johansson wearing black patent leather ankle-strap pumps featuring a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

