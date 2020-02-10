Scarlett Johansson Wows in Custom Oscar de la Renta on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson was one of the last to arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles this evening, but she sure made a statement.

The Oscar nominee hit the red carpet in a custom shimmery silver satin Oscar de la Renta dress with a mesh bodice featuring silver draped fabric. The glamorous strapless gown covered her shoes and was designed with a train.

Scarlett Johansson wearing a silver Oscar de la Renta gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wearing her hair swept up in a twist style at the back of her head, the 35-year-old actress accessorized with diamond drop Forevermark earrings, a bracelet and her sparkling wedding ring from fiancé Colin Jost, who joined her on the carpet. The “SNL” comedian, 37, looked dapper in a classic black tux with a bow toe and black patent leather shoes for the occasion.

Scarlett Johansson gazes adoringly at her fiance Colin Jost on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Johansson, who is a mom to 6-year-old daughter Rose, is up for two awards tonight: Best Actress for her role in the Netflix drama “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” If she takes home both, she will set a new record.

