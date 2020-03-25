Saweetie Shows Off Thigh-High Tiger Boots in New Music Video

Saweetie takes on the animal-print trend in tiger thigh-high boots for her newest music video — and it’s the perfect distraction if you need a break from your work-from-home schedule.

The rapper joins in on a remixed version of Mulatto’s song “B*tch from Da Souf” with fellow female rapper Trina. In the music video, Saweetie takes over a retro-style diner, dancing on tables and even rapping upon a roof.

The 26-year-old shared a sneak peek at the video on her Instagram, where she can be seen wearing two cropped-top looks with spandex bottoms. The first, an all-white ensemble, is paired with thigh-high boots with a sky-high heel and a glittering rhinestone coating. The second look includes a pink cropped top with a graphic gold chain design, black shorts and the wildest boots. The thigh-highs feature a tiger-stripe pattern, with a lace-up front, a black leather finish and a soaring stiletto heel.

Although Saweetie’s new music video has just released, she has been keeping a low profile as she self-isolates and self-quarantines. The hip-hop star shared a video on March 18 of herself and friends dancing in sweatshirts and loungewear while holding cleaning wipes, calling it a “quarantine kickback.”

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The entertainer debuted a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

Check out bold tiger styles that are similar to Saweetie’s boots below. You can shop the pairs now, with prices beginning at just $50.

