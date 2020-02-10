Saweetie Stuns In Boudoir Corset Dress and Metallic Pumps at The Blond’s Front Row

The Blonds showcased its ethereal fall 2020 collection on Sunday night at New York Fashion Week, drawing in an equally glamorous audience. One notable attendee included Saweetie, who kept in line with the show’s aesthetic wearing a high-glam, retro-inspired ensemble.

The rapper opted for a corset midi dress, complete with a cinched bodice adorned with crystals and feathers. Thigh-high, lace-up details outlined its sides. She accessorized her dress with a vintage style hat and metallic silver pumps.

Saweetie wearing a corset dress and metallic pumps to The Blonds fall 2020 show at New York Fashion week. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

No look has seemed too daring for the 26-year-old singer as she’s made her rounds at New York Fashion Week. She wore a dress with a plunging neckline and high-leg slit to Brandon Maxwell’s show on Saturday night, while opting for brightly colored, skin-baring ensembles for the Fenty party at Bergdorf Goodman and the Christopher John Rogers show also over the weekend. Last year, the star made her NYFW runway debut, modeling pieces from her spring 2020 collaboration with PrettyLittleThing — including a chainlink mini dress and barley-there bathing suit bottoms.

While Saweetie did not star in the Blond’s show, a few other notable names did including Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha and model sisters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin. FN had a chance to catch up with the sisters earlier this month at WWD’s Magic trade show in Las Vegas, where they shared how their mom and social media maven Lisa Rinna has been their greatest mentor.

