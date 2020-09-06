Saweetie Wore This Summer Trend to Dance on Her Rooftop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie kicked off her Labor Day weekend with a fun rooftop video, dancing close to the edge of her Los Angeles apartment building in the comfiest trend.

Wearing Gucci slides, the American rapper dressed in a colorful ensemble complete with high pink socks, a yellow crop top and bright floral shorts.

Drinking from a carton of Minute Maid juice, Saweetie carried a Cordae designer handbag in purple and completed her casual look with large gold hoops and rose-colored sunglasses.

“happy fridayy heard the gworls was mad I ain’t drop this 🤭,” she captioned her post.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Does the Tie-Dye Trend in a Wild Sweater & 3-Inch Platform Sneakers Lucy Hale Cozies Up in a Designer Hoodie and Studded Slides to Walk Her Dog Saweetie Impressively Balances in Nearly 5-Inch Heels for a Photoshoot

Slides have been a popular trend this summer, edging out of quarantine and into the real world. The slip-on shoe has been a fan favorite with celebrities such as Rebel Wilson, Lucy Hale and Hailey Baldwin wearing them and it doesn’t hurt that luxury labels such as Gucci and Adida’s Yeezy have adopted their own designs.

Watch on FN

For her outfit, Saweetie chose a pair of colorful monogrammed Gucci slides. The leather sandals feature a single-band vamp with an open toe and have a crystal constellation footbed. A pair retails for $2,290.

Typically, the rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The entertainer debuted a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

If you’re inspired by Saweetie’s casual slip-on footwear, try a pair of slides by shopping the items below.

Gucci GG Flora Slides CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa

Rockyy Orange Slides CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo