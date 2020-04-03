Saweetie Celebrates Quavo’s Birthday in Studded Louboutins, Tie-Dye Pants + a Shirt With His Face On It

Saweetie celebrated her beau Quavo’s 29th birthday in a unique look that included a graphic T-shirt with his face printed on it.

The rapper shared today images of herself sitting on the Migos rapper’s lap as they honored his special day with an at-home celebration. For the occasion, she matched her white T-shirt, featuring a throwback image of Quavo with braces, to multicolored tie-dye pants.

She brought the ensemble to a new level with her choice of shoes. Her pink Christian Louboutin Krystal Donna Sock sneakers incorporate tiny sharp crystal studs across the uppers, all atop a chunky split red-bottom sole. Saweetie’s blush colorway retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.

Throughout the current coronavirus pandemic, Saweetie has been using her time at home to release new music and to brush up on her makeup skills. The artist jokingly shared a meme with the caption: “We gettin quarantine cute today or nah.”

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and off-duty looks. The entertainer debuted a collaboration for spring ’20 with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

Check out pink sneakers that will add subtle color just like Saweetie’s pair.

To Buy: Puma Adela X Sneakers, $45

To Buy: Adidas Court 2.0 Sneakers, $52

To Buy: Reebok Princess Sneakers, $43

