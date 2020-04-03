Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Celebrates Quavo’s Birthday in Studded Louboutins, Tie-Dye Pants + a Shirt With His Face On It

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
saweetie-hair-bad-boys
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
View Gallery 67 Images

Saweetie celebrated her beau Quavo’s 29th birthday in a unique look that included a graphic T-shirt with his face printed on it.

The rapper shared today images of herself sitting on the Migos rapper’s lap as they honored his special day with an at-home celebration. For the occasion, she matched her white T-shirt, featuring a throwback image of Quavo with braces, to multicolored tie-dye pants.

She brought the ensemble to a new level with her choice of shoes. Her pink Christian Louboutin Krystal Donna Sock sneakers incorporate tiny sharp crystal studs across the uppers, all atop a chunky split red-bottom sole. Saweetie’s blush colorway retails for $2,995 at Neiman Marcus.

Related

Heidi Klum Glows in a Neon Orange Gown + 5-Inch White Heels for 'Variety' Cover

Saweetie Shows Off Thigh-High Tiger Boots in New Music Video

Rita Ora Goes Edgy in Vinyl, Sheer Pants With Peekaboo Legs and 5-Inch Heels

adidas, louboutin, spike, sneakers
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus
Buy: Christian Louboutin Krystal Donna Sneakers $2,995
Buy it

Throughout the current coronavirus pandemic, Saweetie has been using her time at home to release new music and to brush up on her makeup skills. The artist jokingly shared a meme with the caption: “We gettin quarantine cute today or nah.”

View this post on Instagram

We gettin quarantine cute today or nah

A post shared by @ saweetie on

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and off-duty looks. The entertainer debuted a collaboration for spring ’20 with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

Check out pink sneakers that will add subtle color just like Saweetie’s pair.

puma sneakers, pink
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Adela X Sneakers, $45

adidas sneakers, pale pink
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Court 2.0 Sneakers, $52

reebok sneakers, pink, pale
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Princess Sneakers, $43

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see the front row and collection at Saweeetie’s PrettyLittleThing show.

Want more?

Saweetie Stuns in Boudoir Corset Dress and Metallic Pumps at The Blond’s Front Row

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad