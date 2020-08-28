×
Saweetie Impressively Balances in Nearly 5-Inch Heels for a Photoshoot

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Saweetie has an incredibly bold signature look and her latest ensemble for her Instagram shot is no different. Wearing a black stitched bodysuit, the “Icy Grl” rapper shows off black Christian Louboutins.

The bodysuit look has become quite popular among A-list singers this past year with many stars wearing them for photoshoots and music videos. Singer Céline Dion wore a gold bodysuit designed by Thierry Mugler for her newest album photoshoot and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner showed up in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video wearing a cutout leopard print bodysuit.

Even Saweetie is familiar with the trend, having worn a diamond-encrusted snake bodysuit for a photo shoot earlier this month.

This time, however, Saweetie toned down her typically extravagant style, wearing a modest black bodysuit featuring a mock neckline and white stitched piping. The front revealed a quarter zip. She topped the look off with pair of black shades and a fresh red manicure.

Saweetie’s Louboutin heels were a shiny patent leather pair featuring a 4.8-inch stiletto and pointed toes with a signature red leather outsole. The pumps retail for $695 at Net-a-Porter.

Elevate your next bold ensemble with a sharp black pump and shop styles inspired by Saweetie’s look below.

