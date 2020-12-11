×
Saweetie Masters Nearly $10,000 Designer Fall Outfit With Tom Ford Leopard Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
EXCLUSIVE: Saweetie is spotted leaving the PLT store in West Hollywood. 09 Dec 2020
CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

While best known for her chart-topping hits, rapper Saweetie has also gained attention for her eclectic, eye-catching style — with her latest outfit proving no exception. On Thursday, the star looked elegant as ever in a sleek fall-ready ensemble she posted to her Instagram. The ‘Tap In’ singer wore a black fitted long-sleeved top and matching high-rise jeans featuring a button-front closure, styled with standout designer accessories.

To accentuate her waist, she opted for the Gucci Pearly GG Buckle Wide Belt. This $1,200 accessory features a 2.75-inch Italian leather construction with an adjustable logo brass buckle and pearl-embellishments throughout. It’s available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Tom Ford Leopard Boot
Here’s a closer look her Tom Ford boots.
CREDIT: Farfetch

Watch on FN

For footwear, Saweetie polished off the sleek cold-weather look with a pair of $4,812 Tom Ford Leopard Print boots. With a trendy knee-high silhouette, these shoes feature a full leather construction with a brown animal print throughout, a pull-on style, a pointed toe and a 4.3-inch stiletto gold heel. They’re currently available for purchase in limited sizes on Farfetch.com.

The rapper also coordinated the outfit with a Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Tote handbag in the Burgundy colorway. In the small size, this purse retails for $2,750 and can also be purchased on Farfetch.com. She finished the ensemble with a tan-colored fedora hat.

This latest sighting comes on the heels of Saweetie’s third collection launch with Pretty Little Thing, which debuted on Dec. 8. With items all under $100, the assortment allows you to embrace the singer’s aesthetic for less.

Last month, Saweetie was seen in another pair of designer leopard boots. In November, the artist wore this thigh-high pair from Christian Louboutin and teamed them with a black top, gray denim and a Goyard face mask for a date night with Quavo.

