Saweetie Steps Out in Bold Christian Louboutin Thigh-High Leopard Print Boots and Goyard Face Mask for Date Night With Quavo

By Robyn Merrett
Saweetie and Quavo at BOA Steakhouse
Saweetie was feeling catty on Saturday, wearing Christian Louboutin thigh high leopard print boots as she stepped out for a date night with beau Quavo.

The “Icy Girl” rapper let the boots, which feature silver spikes cascading down the front, be the statement of her ensemble as she paired the bold choice with a simple black turtleneck and gray denim.

While animal print designs are a trend that will obviously never go away, leopard, zebra and snakeskin patterns were seen on the fall/winter 2020 runways of Miu Miu, Rochas, Versace and more. Saweetie sported tiger print boots when she appeared in the music video for the remix of Mulatto’s song “B*tch from Da Souf,” which was released in March.

Saweetie tied Saturday’s look together with a diamond chain, oversized sunglasses and a red Goyard face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To match the lavish mask, Saweetie sported a vibrant red handbag that featured bamboo handles and a crossbody chain.

Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on November, 7, 2020. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on October, 7, 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713707_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saweetie and Quavo step out for dinner at BOA Steakhouse
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Quavo matched Saweetie’s aura as he also sported a black top and diamond chains. He pulled the ensemble together with a leather jacket, a black and white Chrome Hearts trucker hat and Chrome Hearts denim. On his feet, the Migos rapper sported purple and black Air Jordan 1s. Quavo also wore a face mask as he and Saweetie held hands during their outing at BOA Steakhouse.

Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on November, 7, 2020. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on October, 7, 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713707_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saweetie in red sole boots.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
This wouldn’t be the first time the hip-hop couple made the streets their runway.

In September, Saweetie had a major fashion throwback moment when she wore a white tee with the Rolling Stones logo and a pair of blue bell-bottom jeans straight from the 2000s.

She topped her outfit off with a black leather fisherman’s cap and the same red crossbody purse she flaunted on Saturday. For shoes, Saweetie opted for a pair of shiny gold strappy heels, similar in style to Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandal. Quavo kept it cozy in a navy bowling shirt and red velour Needless track pants.

Achieve Saweetie’s leopard look with these affordable picks.

