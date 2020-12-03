×
Saweetie Elevates Cargo Tracksuit With Nude Pointed Toe Pumps and Gucci Handbag 

By Robyn Merrett
Brandon Maxwell Fashion Show Celebrity Arrivals , Fall Winter 2020 In NYC
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
PrettyLittleThing x Saweetie
Saweetie just provided a styling hack for dressing up a go-to cozy look.

On Wednesday, the “Tap In” rapper took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself, sporting a sand-colored tracksuit from the brand Milano Di Rouge. While the look has been a must-have item as shoppers opt for more comfortable attire while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saweetie decided to elevate the ensemble, which retails for $375, by wearing the jacket as a shirt and off her shoulders.

The jacket is equipped with plenty of pockets and a zip-up closure. The pants of the look feature a draw string design with the brand’s logo stamped vertically on the sides.

Taking the tracksuit a step further, Saweetie opted for what appears to be nude pointed toe pumps. The sleek shoes add a bit of elegance to the look. Saweetie then finalized the outfit with Gucci’s Ophidia GG handbag. A smaller version is available for $2,200 at Gucci.com.

Watch on FN

Saweetie accessorized with several diamond chains and a pair of white sunglasses. The shades have been popular among celebrities as Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself in a square-shaped pair on Thursday.

Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on November, 7, 2020. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Saweetie (Diamanté Quiea Valentin Harper) and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood for dinner on October, 7, 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713707_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saweetie and Quavo step out for dinner at BOA. Steakhouse
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
When it comes to her wardrobe, Saweetie tends lean on the daring side. The artist often sports vibrant prints, bold shoes and of course eye-catching jewelry and accessories.

Last month, Saweetie stepped out, wearing Christian Louboutin thigh high leopard print boots as she stepped out for a date night with beau Quavo. The “Icy Girl” rapper let the boots, which feature silver spikes cascading down the front, be the statement of her ensemble as she paired the bold choice with a simple black turtleneck and gray denim.

Dress up your tracksuit with these nude pump selections below.

Aldo Stessy Heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Stessy Pumps, $80

Schutz Nissy Suede Stilettos
CREDIT: Courtesy Saks OFF 5th

To Buy: Schutz Nissy Suede d’Orsay Stilettos, $70 ($190)

 

Sam Edelman Hazel Stiletto Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Stiletto Pumps, $98 (was $140) 

