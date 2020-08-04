Saweetie’s Diamond-Encrusted Snake Bodysuit & Metallic Heels Are Show-Stopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie’s latest look may be one of her boldest to date.

The “ICY GRL” rapper posed for a new photoshoot shared to her social media last night in a diamond-encrusted number designed to look like a snake wrapping across her body. The look came accessorized with a matching headpiece and jewel-encrusted gloves.

Saweetie brought the whole ensemble together with her choice of red-bottom heels from Christian Louboutin.

The brand’s metallic Jonatina sandals feature coordinating ankle and cross-toe straps in a silver colorway, held together with two invisible PVC straps. The ankle strap is adjustable for a custom fit with a rounded toe design for easy wear; set atop a signature red sole and a 4-inch stiletto heel, you can find a similar colorway to Saweetie’s pick at Net-a-Poter.com for $730.

Christian Louboutin Jonatina heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The rapper recently modeled another metallic heel as she showed off her new red hairdo on her personal Instagram page; the “My Type” songstress with a friend before a night on the town in Beverly Hills, Calif., in July. Her outfit for the evening included a glittering embellished bikini top teamed with ripped Levi’s jeans and a matching bejeweled shoulder bag.

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The entertainer debuted a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

Click through the gallery to see the front row and collection at Saweeetie’s PrettyLittleThing show.