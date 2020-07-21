Saweetie’s Shredded Jeans, Glittering Bikini & Iridescent Platforms Make For a Bold Evening Look

Saweetie found a bold summer outfit that she pulled off with ease.

Showing off her new red hairdo on her personal Instagram page, the “My Type” rapper posed with a friend before a night on the town in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Her outfit for the evening included a glittering embellished bikini top teamed with ripped Levi’s jeans and a matching bejeweled shoulder bag.

Her footwear of choice featured a strappy silhouette atop a lifted platform toe and a towering stiletto heel, all in an iridescent silver colorway.

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize t-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in pieces from Christian Louboutin, Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Most recently, the 27-year-old decided on a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 5 sneakers for her off-duty look; the mixed gray-toned pair pays homage to the first Jordans that designer Virgil Abloh ever owned with translucent accents and signature Helvetica font detailing. The black textile panels and mesh windows contrast a reflective tongue element as well as red Jordan logos and a see-through midsole unit.

The sneakers released for $225 in February but now resell for upwards of $520 to $1,023 at StockX.com. Saweetie matched them to a graphic Snoop Dogg tee and a high-priced cherry red Yves Saint Laurent chain crossbody purse; similar silhouettes can be found at Farfetch.com for $2,290.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The entertainer debuted a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

