Saweetie Throws it Back to The 2000s in Blue Bell Bottoms & Gold Sandals

Saweetie posted a chic couple moment to her Instagram today, displaying a candid shot of her and her boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo, on their way to dinner.

Never missing an opportunity to show off her trendy wardrobe, Saweetie wore a white tee with the Rolling Stones logo and a pair of blue bell-bottom jeans straight from the 2000s. She topped her outfit off with a black leather fisherman’s cap and a red bejeweled crossbody purse.

For footwear, the 26-year-old rapper opted for a pair of shiny gold strappy heels, similar in style to Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandal. The shoes featured a classic stiletto silhouette with a slim toe strap.

“when he feed you 🐳,” Saweetie captioned her Instagram post.

Recently the 2000s styles have been making a comeback with celebs such as Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie wearing low-rise jeans and other facets of the decade in their everyday street style.

Just yesterday, Saweetie posted another bolder look to her Instagram, wearing a lavender bra with a matching short skirt featuring a cross-body tie detail. She offset the muted purple tones with a pair of pink-tinted, zebra-striped shades. On her feet, she wore towering silver Sophia Webster stilettos with a butterfly decal at the heel.

Typically, the rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The entertainer debuted a collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more.

