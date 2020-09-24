Saweetie Wears Coordinating Pink Bodysuit & Alexander Wang Sneakers

All pink shades, from pastel to fuchsia, are some of the hottest color trends. Saweetie has consistently shown her love for these hues and, most recently, shared this full baby pink ensemble on her Instagram.

In a mirror selfie yesterday, the “Icy Girl” artist wore a halterneck pink-and-white bodysuit from Bad Society Club. This “Sex Magnet” Contour Jumpsuit retails for $89 and is available for purchase on badsocietyclub.com.

She paired the one-piece outfit with a pair of Alexander Wang Awnyc Stadium sneakers in the pink colorway.

A close-up of the sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

The shoes feature a suede upper, stitched panels, a logo-embossed tongue, rounded toe, rubber sole, and a lace-up front. They are currently on sale for $361 and available for purchase at Farfetch.com. Other celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Khloe Kardashian, and Sofia Richie, also have been frequently been seen wearing pairs of sneakers from the designer.

This ensemble was shared on the heels of her post devoted to her beloved Sophia Webster Flamingo Heel Sandals. These statement shoes are crafted from 100% leather with an approximately 4-inch heel and feature their signature flamingo-shaped heel with a halo buckle closure and multi-strap detail across the toe. They retail for $495 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

With under a week left of September, it means that it is time to start wearing our pink footwear proudly. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and brands from Roger Viver to Ruthie Davis are showing their support.

