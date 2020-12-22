Saweetie Styles Buzzy Air Jordan Sneakers & A Milk Carton Accessory With Under $65 Sweatpants

On the heels of the holiday season, Saweetie traveled in style in a head-to-toe winter white ensemble.

The “Icy Baby” artist wore a midi-length white puffer coat from Abodi’s Mythology fall ’19 collection. This luxury outerwear piece features a hooded silhouette with a front-zip closure and an orange logo embroidered on one side of the chest. The “Tap In” singer teamed the trendy jacket silhouette with a pair of Nike Jordan Flight Fleece pants in the gray colorway. They currently are on sale 23% off their original price and can be found for $61 on nike.com.

Here’s a closer look at the artist’s Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the 26-year-old rapper teamed this cozy outfit with a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red 2020” sneakers. These shoes feature red, white, black, and tech gray leather and mesh panels with the Nike-owned brand’s signature air cushioning and Jumpman logo motif. The shoes have a color-blocked paneling for a festive motif and a refreshed take on the iconic Michael Jordan-inspired colorway. They retail for $309 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

She paired the coveted basketball footwear choice with Milan 2.0 socks, from Milano Di Rouge, in the gray colorway. They retail for under $19 and are available for purchase on shop.milanodirouge.com. The “Back to the Streets” songstress elevated the plane-ready ensemble with the Palace x Moschino Milk Box handbag, which is part of the highly-anticipated Italian designer house’s collaboration with the streetwear brand that was announced last month.

Watch on FN

Mixing high-end accessories and footwear with more affordable apparel has become one of Saweetie’s signature styling formulas. This sighting comes on the heels of the “Sway With Me” vocalist styling these $10,000 Tom Ford leopard boots with a Gucci belt and a monochrome black outfit, shortly after launching her third collection with PrettyLittleThing on Dec. 8.

Embrace Saweetie’s cool sneaker style with these similar options below.

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker, $110.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top Sneaker, $55.

To Buy: Vans SK8 Hi-Top Sneakers, $65.

Click through this gallery to see more stylish celebrity sneaker pairings.