Sarah Paulson Jumps on the Bold Sleeve Trend at the 2020 TCA Press Tour

Sarah Paulson is not afraid to be bold. The actress made an appearance at the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour for FX network on Thursday with a statement sleeve ensemble.

Paulson, who confirmed she would be starring in “American Horror Story” as a central character next season, wore a collared striped top with embellished puffed sleeves from Miu Miu’s spring ’20 collection paired with a white high-waisted skirt.

Sarah Paulson at the FX portion of the Television Critics Association Winter press tour. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Paulson is one of the many celebs donning a dramatic sleeve as of late. The look had a major moment on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. Dakota Fanning, Kaitlyn Dever, Jodie Comer and Isla Fisher were among the attendees opting for the eye-catching silhouette.

At the TCAs, Paulson accessorized with Jimmy Choo’s Thyme sandal in white satin. The stilettos are detailed with a slingback and crystal broche-like adornments on the vamp and straps of the shoes.

FN honored Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi last month by inducting her into the FNAA Hall of Fame. Choi has been responsible for creating the shoes that continue to dominate the red carpet year after year, event after event. She told FN, “Lately, I’ve said to myself, ‘You are so lucky. You are doing a job you love.’ I get to see a shoe go from an idea to something that is real — and then see people walking around the streets in it.”

A close up of Sarah Paulson’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Want more?

Meghan Markle Chooses a Tan Coat + Velvet Jimmy Choo Stilettos for First Engagement of 2020

Billy Porter Looks Like an Angel in Feathers + Sparkling Jimmy Choos at Golden Globes 2020