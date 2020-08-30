Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Floral Chic to Work at Manhattan Store

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker is not only the queen of trendy shoes, she’s also an inspiration for summer style.

The “Sex and the City” alum paired a beautiful white cotton button up dress featuring a blue floral pattern with a cardigan for her day at work in the New York SJP store in downtown Manhattan.

For footwear, the actress opted for a pair of her own designer shoes called the “Ursala.” These peep-toe heeled sandals feature an open-toed silhouette with a lower block heel and retail for $365. Designed with a dainty ankle strap, the shoe comes in a muted cartel tone of gray-brown, making it the perfect summer sandal for any outfit.

Parker kept herself safe with a fashionable cheetah print face mask and accented her white ensemble with a brown beaded necklace.

Watch on FN

Sarah Jessica Parker at her New York SJP store in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: RCF/Mega

She has been quite busy this summer, making all the rounds to her retail stores in New York City. Her first flagship store launched in July, but she founded her eponymous footwear label in early 2014. Her shoes are handcrafted in Italy, released in a rotation of four seasons each year: resort, spring, pre-fall and fall. She now has two permanent locations in NYC and another six around the world.

Recently, Parker has led a Mary Jane shoe trend and she often found wears this style of shoe from her SJP collection whether it’s the Celine Mary Janes or the Tartt Mary Janes.

Shop similar styles to Parker’s peep-toe sandals in muted tones below.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow Suede Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Peep Toe Ankle Strap Stiletto Heel CREDIT: Courtesy of Chic Me