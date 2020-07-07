Sarah Jessica Parker Models Iridescent Sandals at the Opening of Her Flagship Shoe Store

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the opening of her brand new flagship store in style.

Located at 31 West 54th St. in New York City, the “Sex & The City” star celebrated the opening of her eponymous brand’s first flagship store today. Parker made an appearance at the location, which previously served as Manolo Blahnik’s former boutique, wearing a flowy charcoal gray dress with a series of bags and a printed face mask.s

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the opening of her New York flagship store, July 7. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Sarah Jessica Parker’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Her first footwear look of the day came from her SJP Collections and highlighted iridescent PVC straps atop a block heel. The slip-on Court style typically retails for $345 but is on sale for $242 as part of the brand’s summer sale on its website. You can also find select sizes discounted to just $107 at Saks.com.

The actress then traded out her heeled style for a flat silhouette as she welcomed customers into the Midtown storefront. Standing in front of walls and walls of stylish shoes as well as a lifesize image of herself splayed in the background, Parker assisted guests as she switched into rhinestone black and silver sandals.

The glittering design echoes previous styles from the SJP Collection lineup but is not yet available. You can shop similar designs on sale for $92 from Saks to echo Parker’s pick.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the opening of her New York flagship store, July 7. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s glittering sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Sarah Jessica Parker assists a customer in her New York flagship, July 7. CREDIT: Splash News

While SJP is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series, her list of accomplishments stretches beyond television. Parker started her eponymous shoe brand in early 2014. Styles are handcrafted in Italy, with resort, spring, pre-fall and fall collections released each year.

“This new and beautiful home is particularly sentimental, for all the obvious reasons,” said Parker about her new store back in March. “The memories of time spent over the years with George [Malkemus, Parker’s business partner] and the affection for the address’ history only inspire me more so to create a destination that is warm, hospitable and deserving of such a coveted location.”

The new SJP Collection can be found 31 West 54th Street in New York, joining the brand’s store in Manhattan’s South Street Seaport district. On her Instagram page, Parker explained that “While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we’ll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe.”

