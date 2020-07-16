Sarah Jessica Parker Greets Customers in Sparkly Pumps & Floral Face Mask At Her New Store

After opening her first flagship store in New York City on July 7, Sarah Jessica Parker appeared at the location on Wednesday to greet and wait on customers — while maintaining a six feet distance, of course.

The former Sex and the City star, who teased her in-store appearance on Instagram earlier that day, wore the Cosette Bis pumps in Silver Glow from her line, done in an all-over sparkling finish and a glitzy buckle-style embellishment. She paired the dazzling shoes with a casual floral dress and coordinating floral print face mask.

Sarah Jessica Parker at her flagship store on Tuesday. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

“It’s really wonderful to be able to open our doors and exciting to see people waiting outside,” said Parker. “We worked really hard to be ready and we’re hopeful that other business are able to have the same opportunity. We want our city to be its dynamic, vibrant self again and were happy to be part of what we hope is the beginning phase of that.”

The store, which is located on 54th street in Manolo Blahnik’s former boutique, showcases SJP’s Italian-made footwear and full range of accessories, accented by lucite fixtures and colorful furniture throughout. It joins the label’s other New York location in South Street Seaport, as well as six other storefronts around the world.

Each are following strict safety measures to ensure the well-being of customers. Only three shoppers are allowed in at a time and hand sanitizer is also provided on-site. An outdoor garden at the back of the flagship store offers a waiting area, while shoppers can also choose to opt for a curbside pickup service if they prefer less direct contact.