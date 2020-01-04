Sarah Jessica Parker Runs Errands in Slouchy Boots in Rainy NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker kept a low profile today in the rainy New York weather.

The “Sex and the City” alum took a trip to the grocery store in a beanie, sunglasses, a black rain jacket and light-wash jeans. The actress rolled her jeans to fit over the shaft of her shoes, which helped avoid soiling from puddles lurking on the streets.

Sarah Jessica Parker out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Her footwear was a set of slouchy tan boots with a wooden stacked heel and western-style stitching.

In addition to being an actress, Parker runs her own namesake footwear label, which she launched in 2014.

“Our strength is offering her lots of choices but remaining within the brand. We’ll be giving them a lot of color, fabrications and ornamentations,” Parker told FN of her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker line in 2017. “We have beautiful flats that are just as much as a party as the 100-millimeter heel. We have 70-, 90-, 100-millimeter [heel heights].”

Click through the gallery to see Sarah Jessica Parker’s most beautiful shoe looks over the years.

Want more?

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Florals & the Sparkliest Heels in Australia

Sarah Jessica Parker Shows How To Do Pattern-on-Pattern in Pointed-Toe Pumps

SJP Talks #MeToo, Recalls A-List Male Star’s ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on ‘Sex and the City’ Set