Sarah Jessica Parker Pops in Hot-Pink Pumps That Match Her Face Mask and Multicolored Jacket

Class is in session, and Sarah Jessica Parker is teaching a lesson on styling face masks.

On Thursday, the actress and longtime fashionista, stepped out in New York City wearing a pair of vibrant pink pointed toe pumps that she coordinated with a neon pink face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The face mask featured a chain, making it easy to wear the protective shield around the neck when taken off.

Parker’s pumps, which are from her footwear line SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, are satin in design with a grosgrain trim at the heel. A similar look from the line is available for $217 (was $350) at Zappos.com.

Keeping the lively vibe consistent throughout her look, Parker paired the shoes with a multi-colored puffer coat with a jungle design from Farm Rio that featured blue parrots and pink, green and orange branches. The brand currently offers a similar style for $350 at Farmrio.com.

The “Sex and the City” star made an additional statement with a chrome crossbody handbag. She finalized the look with denim and a gray sweater underneath the outerwear piece. Additionally, Parker wore headphones around her head and a backpack on her shoulders.

Sarah Jessica Parker out in New York City on Nov. 19. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Parker’s sprightly look comes after she sent a message with a different ensemble earlier this month. On Nov. 4, Parker turned voting into a family and fashion affair as she headed to the polls in New York with her husband Matthew Broderick along with their 18-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick, who voted for the first time.

The trio sported their best voting-chic looks as they cast their ballots for the president of the United States. Coordinating with her son in a $60 Jason Wu for Joe Biden sweatshirt, Parker teamed her top to baggy mom jeans cuffed at the hem to reveal her socks underneath. Parker’s purposefully mismatched her socks for the outing, rocking a $15 Biden Harris sock on the right foot.

On the left, the star opted for Mother Denim’s collaboration with I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout during election years. On top of her statement socks, the footwear designer selected a pair of black and white sneakers from New Balance. Deemed the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the upcoming FN Achievement Awards, New Balance is the must-have name for footwear thanks to its sleek silhouettes and hit collabs this year.

Similar designs to SJP’s shoe of the day retail for $80 at NewBalance.com.

Try out a pair of neon pink heels similar to Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes with these picks below.

