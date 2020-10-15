Sarah Jessica Parker Shows Us How to Wear Pink Pumps That Pop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even in a pandemic, Sarah Jessica Parker continues to favor fancy footwear.

The actress and entrepreneur struck a pose for an outdoor photoshoot today in New York City outside her Midtown store in a cozy purple sweater dress and pink satin pumps from her namesake shoe collection.

Sarah Jessica Parker striking a pose outside her store on Oct. 15, 2020. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash

“Heels still rule,” Parker told FN during her September cover shoot with the magazine. “I think part of it is planning for a future, which I think we’re all hoping for, which is the opportunity for us to be together again with one another, have a reason to dress up or feel like you’re allowing yourself something special.”

The Fawn Pump from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker comes in over a dozen colorways, including the pink version the “Sex and the City” star wore today. During Parker’s September cover shoot with FN at her Midtown store, she noted that the brand’s classic Fawn pump remained one of the most popular styles in 2020, despite people going out less and staying at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parker has put her best foot forward during the pandemic wearing fabulous footwear while she helps out at her New York-based stores in Manhattan. One of her most memorable looks this summer was her iridescent heels and $125 sweatpants combo.

The star brings confidence to her daring fashion style by opting for pops of color with casual-to-elevated pieces that are eye-catching yet not too over-the-top.

Need a little extra push for wearing heels in the middle of social distancing and quarantining? Consider a heeled mule for an elevated but comfortable look that you can wear well on into the winter. The slip-on style can be worn bare or with a pair of fuzzy socks.

