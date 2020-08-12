Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Floral Maxi & SJP Mary Jane Shoes to Help Customers at Her NYC Store

Sarah Jessica Parker was put to work on Tuesday. The actress and entrepreneur was spotted at her New York shoe store on her hands and knees helping fit a customer.

The “Sex and the City” star has been making frequent stops at her eponymous brand’s first flagship store, which launched in July. Located at 31 West 54th St. in New York City, the SJP location previously served as Manolo Blahnik’s former boutique.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears her SJP Collection Celine pumps outside her New York store. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

For this week’s visit, Parker wore a floral maxi dress, which she paired with a lace-detailed face mask and sunglasses. She could be seen inside the location talking with employees and greeting customers. For her footwear, she, of course, opted for her own shoes — choosing SJP Collection’s Celine pumps.

The $450 Mary-Jane heels feature a block-heel, crystal-embellished buckle and is a brand signature. Parker is often spotted in the style, which is also offered in glitter and completely crystal colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: SJP Collection Celine Pumps, $450.

“It’s really wonderful to be able to open our doors and exciting to see people waiting outside,” Parker said at the store launch last month. “We worked really hard to be ready and we’re hopeful that other business are able to have the same opportunity. We want our city to be its dynamic, vibrant self again and were happy to be part of what we hope is the beginning phase of that.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted helping a customer inside her New York flagship. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a lace face mask and maxi dress for a day at her SJP Collection New York outpost. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The midtown location — which finds the SJP corporate offices and its new showroom located adjacent to the shop — joins the label’s other New York outpost in South Street Seaport, as well as six other storefronts around the world.

Each are following strict safety measures to ensure the well-being of customers. Only three shoppers are allowed in at a time and hand sanitizer is also provided on-site. An outdoor garden at the back of the flagship store offers a waiting area, while shoppers can also choose to opt for a curbside pickup service if they prefer less direct contact.

Parker founded her namesake label in early 2014. Her shoes are handcrafted in Italy.