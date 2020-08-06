Sarah Jessica Parker’s Iridescent Heels Look Straight Out of Carrie Bradshaw’s Closet

Sarah Jessica Parker outside the SJP Store in the Seaport District in NYC on Aug. 6, 2020.

Sarah Jessica Parker has been hard at work helping with her shoe stores in Manhattan this summer.

The star had a “Carrie Bradshaw” moment today outside the SJP by Sarah Parker store located in downtown New York complete with iridescent heels and a matching crossbody bag from her namesake brand.

The Fling Sandal by SJP. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

To Buy: The Fling Sandal, Was $355, Now $203

Lately, Parker has been posting on Instagram about how fans can shop her shoes both online and in stores. Shoppers in NYC may even have a chance to run into SJP herself, as she’s been actively visiting stores and doing deliveries for her brand’s new doorstep service.

Since the reopening of her Midtown store, which was formerly Manolo Blahnik’s boutique, the star has been spotted frequently at all three SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker locations.

The “Sex and the City” actress announced on Instagram today that she plans to make in-store visits at least once a week moving forward. She made the statement in an outfit Carrie Bradshaw would certainly approve.

Parker knows just how to have a shoe moment, even amid a pandemic the star has impeccable style. (There’s no doubt SATC costume designer Patricia Field has had an influencer on the actress over the years.) Her SJP Fling sandals popped against her relaxed, all-white outfit effortlessly.

The relaxed summer look had the perfect touches of summer glam without overdoing it. To top it off, Parker slung over a matching crossbody bag that’s reportedly a new item from her store.

