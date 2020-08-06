Sarah Jessica Parker’s Iridescent Heels Look Straight Out of Carrie Bradshaw’s Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Sarah Jessica Parker has been hard at work helping with her shoe stores in Manhattan this summer.
The star had a “Carrie Bradshaw” moment today outside the SJP by Sarah Parker store located in downtown New York complete with iridescent heels and a matching crossbody bag from her namesake brand.
Sarah Jessica Parker out and about on Aug. 6, 2020.
Lately, Parker has been posting on Instagram about how fans can shop her shoes both online and in stores. Shoppers in NYC may even have a chance to run into SJP herself, as she’s been actively visiting stores and doing deliveries for her brand’s new doorstep service.
It was a lovely day. So nice to be in the shop with our customers (safely, 6 feet apart and with a mask!) and to speak to all those who called the boutique with questions and orders. I’m headed downtown to our customer in the West Village, dropping off her purchase. We will continue to offer same day Manhattan delivery, as well as offering virtual sales appointments for anyone who isn’t in New York or may not yet feel safe visiting us in store. Give the @sjpcollection store a ring for more details on any of the above (646-863-2133) and thank you all again for today. Thank you to all who visited and all who called. It was a wonderful day on 54th Street. X, SJ
Since the reopening of her Midtown store, which was formerly Manolo Blahnik’s boutique, the star has been spotted frequently at all three SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker locations.
Visiting the @sjpcollection Seaport District boutique and spending some time downtown. We have tons of sale items available, including some exclusives! Call 212-742-0359 and ask for Michael or come visit at 93 South Street. Ready to help and planning to be here once a week moving forward. Check in at @sjpcollection for details! X
The “Sex and the City” actress announced on Instagram today that she plans to make in-store visits at least once a week moving forward. She made the statement in an outfit Carrie Bradshaw would certainly approve.
Parker knows just how to have a shoe moment, even amid a pandemic the star has impeccable style. (There’s no doubt SATC costume designer Patricia Field has had an influencer on the actress over the years.) Her SJP Fling sandals popped against her relaxed, all-white outfit effortlessly.
The relaxed summer look had the perfect touches of summer glam without overdoing it. To top it off, Parker slung over a matching crossbody bag that’s reportedly a new item from her store.
