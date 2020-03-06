Sarah Jessica Parker Has a Carrie Bradshaw Moment in Unreleased Shoes from Her Own Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest look would get Carrie Bradshaw’s stamp of approval.

The “Sex and the City” alumna chose a boldly patterned black-and-white coat as she and husband, Matthew Broderick, were interviewed for a television segment in New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick in New York, March 5. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s green heels. CREDIT: Splash News

In a bold statement, Parker chose to go opt out of an all-neutral look and complete her ensemble with a colorful, rhinestone shoe. The stacked heel, round-toe pumps from her namesake brand features a chartreuse green satin upper with a Mary Jane-style cross-foot strap, all finished with a glittering round embellished buckle. The style is an unreleased upcoming design from SJP Collection’s pre-fall capsule but similar styles are available at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

Standout styling with statement accessories is not only on-brand for SJP but also for her former on-screen persona, Bradshaw. Recently, the actress revitalized a memorable footwear moment from her HBO series through her eponymous line. SJP Collection by Sarah Jessica Parker partnered with Instagram fan account @everyoutfitonsatc to recreate Bradshaw’s iconic mismatched sandals look from season three.

The SJP x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heel offers a mix of hot pink and bright yellow with a rhinestone buckle on the right, pink shoe.

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

The new collaboration gave back, too: 20% of the proceeds from the sales are being donated to the Empowerment Plan, a Detroit-based nonprofit that is working to break the cycle of poverty through the creation of jobs and the distribution of innovative waterproof coats that double as sleeping bags.

