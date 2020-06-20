Sarah Jessica Parker Gives the Face Mask a Carrie Bradshaw Twist in Peep-Toe Heels

Leave it to Sarah Jessica Parker to give her face mask a stylish twist.

The “Sex and the City” alumna stepped out of her brownstone home in New York today wearing a sky blue bandana as her form of protective face gear. Secured by oversize sunglasses, the actress added in a flowy white dress, a navy cardigan and a glittering crossbody purse with a neon pink strap to tout.

Sarah Jessica Parker outside her home in New York, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Holding tight to her book, Parker brought the ensemble to the next level with her choice of footwear. The peep-toe heels featured black patent uppers and a low-cut vamp, finished with an adjustable strap across the ankle. The black style resembles Parker’s eponymous brand’s Ursula shoe; the Sarah Jessica Parker Collection silhouette includes a three-inch block heel.

Though the black colorway isn’t available, gold and pewter metallic options are on sale for $219, discounted from $365, on the brand’s website.

Sarah Jessica Parker outside her home in New York, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Parker’s husband and fellow actor Matthew Broderick also ventured out from their home, choosing a more relaxed ensemble for the occasion. Wearing a blue face mask and matching ball cap, Broderick stepped out in a blue pocketed t-shirt with slouchy gray pants and $180 navy Ultraboost sneakers courtesy of Adidas.

Matthew Broderick outside his home in New York, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

While SJP is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series, her list of accomplishments stretches beyond television. Parker started her eponymous shoe brand in early 2014. Styles are handcrafted in Italy, with resort, spring, pre-fall and fall collections released each year. Parker was also meant to star alongside Broderick in the Broadway revival of “Plaza Suite” before Broadway shows were forced to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For peep-toe shoes that echo SJP’s pick, shop these chic heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dr. Scholl’s Brickell ECO Heels, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zapoos

To Buy: DV Dolce Vita Henna Mules, $38 (was $79).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Sandals, $70.

