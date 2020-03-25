All the Times Sarah Jessica Parker Wore Outfits With Major Carrie Bradshaw Vibes

Happy birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker! Today, the “Sex & the City” alum turns 55 years-old — but her chic style remains timeless.

While SJP is best known for her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series, her list of accomplishments stretches beyond television. Parker started her eponymous shoe brand in early 2014. Styles are handcrafted in Italy, with resort, spring, pre-fall and fall collections released each year. Parker was also meant to star alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the Broadway revival of “Plaza Suite” before Broadway shows were forced to stop production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the current health crisis is keeping people away from Bradshaw’s New York City for now, the SJP character is perhaps the perfect style motivation to change out of sweatpants and into a chic work-from-home look. After all, she did spend a lot of time typing away on her computer remotely.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Bradshaw in the early 2000s, wearing a pair of strappy sandals. CREDIT: RexShutterstock

So without further ado, we’ve rounded up some of Parker’s most Carrie Bradshaw-esque ensembles below in honor of her birthday.

In September 2019, Parker attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala wearing a show-stopping, off-the-shoulder number from Zac Posen. She channeled Bradshaw by re-creating one of her most memorable shoe looks in mismatching heels.

The footwear previewed a style Parker went on to release in February 2020 in collaboration with Instagram account “Every Outfit on Sex & the City.” The $385 Rogue silhouette is a slingback sandal with a 4-inch heel. Pairs come with one shoe each in bright pink and neon yellow.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Zac Posen at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala, Sept. 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s mismatched heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

SJP Collection x Every Outfit on Sex & the City Rogue heels. CREDIT: SJP Collection

In November 2018, Parker arrived on the set of “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in a look that would earn Bradshaw’s sartorial seal of approval thanks to its bold colors, mixed patterns and unmissable heels.

She layered a houndstooth coat over a green printed dress — but the highlight was her blue pumps. The Mary Jane-style heels featured pointed toes and were coated in shimmering blue glitter.

Sarah Jessica Parker at “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Nov. 2, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s sparkly shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A few months earlier, Parker attended the 2018 New York City Ballet Gala in a voluminous Giles Deacon Couture gown. From under a scarlet high-low hem, glittering ruby red pointed-toe stilettos peeked out.

Sarah Jessica Parker wears a red gown and matching heels, Sep. 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s red heels. CREDIT: Splash News

In a different very Bradshaw moment, SJP matched her silky pajamas to 4-inch fuschia pumps from her namesake collection as she shot an ad for Intimissimi in New York in August 2018.

Sarah Jessica Parker in her pajamas and pink pumps, August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

And yet another of Parker’s boldest style moments occurred in March 2018. As unique a pairing as a velvet blazer and floral dress was, it was Parker’s choice of heels and socks that really sealed the deal. Imagine traffic-stopping neon pink knee-high socks with dressy hot pink d’Orsay pumps.

Sarah Jessica Parker outside her NYC brownstone, March 2018. CREDIT: Splash

