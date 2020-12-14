Sarah Hyland Channels the 1970s in Bell Bottoms & Teetering Heels

Sarah Hyland joined her fiancé Wells Adams for a stylish outing on Sunday as the couple reportedly check out venues for their upcoming nuptials.

The duo made their way around Los Angeles yesterday in relaxed off-duty attire. As Adams opted for an Adidas collared shirt and linen shorts, Hyland channels the 1970s in a cherry red sweater layered over wide-leg black trousers. Complete with wide-frame glasses and layered jewelry, Hyland’s outfit pulled trends from decades past for a cozy-chic look.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland step out in Los Angeles, Dec. 13. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

As for footwear, Adams continued his athleisure-chic appeal in lace-up suede oxfords as Hyland offset the elongated hem of her pants with heeled booties. The black suede design came atop a round toe with a textured outsole for traction.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland step out in Los Angeles, Dec. 13. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Throughout her time in quarantine, Hyland has kept busy with wedding planning as well as with a mix of new socially distanced activities. In October, the “Modern Family” alumna appeared on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show in a neon green dress with coordinating stiletto heels, a look she deemed dressing up “as Kermit the frog.”

Just a few days later, Hyland served as one of three hosts for the 2020 CMT Music Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet ahead of the show in a glittering two-piece look; the outfit combined an embellished pink crop top with a peek-a-boo cutout sparkling purple ankle-length skirt, all tied together with an oversize black bow.

Accenting the look with a pink $35 Christian Siriano “Vote” mask, Hyland rounded out the look with a set of classic sandals. The all-black pair came from Christian Louboutin suede uppers and a securing strap across the ankle and the toe for a lifted and supported look.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2020 CMT Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

In addition to heels from Louboutin, Sarah Hyland can also oftentimes be found in designs courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Philosophy, Monique Lhuillier and Tamara Mellon amongst other top labels for her red carpet attire. Her ensembles are styled by Brad Goreski who also works with Kaley Cuoco, Demi Moore, Jenna Dewan and more major stars. In the world of footwear, Hyland herself also previously served as an ambassador for Candie’s.