Sarah Hyland Wows in a Glittering Crop Top & Peek-a-Boo Skirt at the CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland serves as one of three hosts for tonight’s CMT Music Awards, meaning all eyes were on the “Modern Family” actress and her looks of the night — lucky for fans, she did not disappoint.

The actress arrived on the red carpet ahead of the show in a glittering two-piece look; the outfit combined an embellished pink crop top with a peek-a-boo cutout sparkling purple ankle-length skirt, all tied together with an oversize black bow.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

A closer look at Sarah Hyland’s black sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Accenting the look with a pink $35 Christian Siriano “Vote” mask, Hyland rounded out the look with a set of classic sandals. The all-black pair came with suede uppers and a securing strap across the ankle and the toe for a lifted and supported look.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Later in the evening, during the show, Hyland switched her look into a fuschia one-shoulder satin mini dress complete with a voluminous touch and a dramatic train. The shortened hem revealed the actress’ choice of see-through glittering Christain Louboutin heels; the red-bottom Spika Queen style comes set atop a 4-inch heel with a $1,095 price tag to match at Net-a-Porter.com.

Sarah Hyland hosts the 2020 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

The CMT Music Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with simulcasts on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Celebrating the best in country music, the show serves as the only major fan-voted award ceremony in the industry.

In light of the current health climate, tonight’s event will be held with proper social distancing in Nashville featuring outdoor performances across the city. Joining Hyland as hosts are Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown as they lead the star-studded pack of singers and presenters featured in tonight’s lineup — think Taylor Swift, Noah Cyrus, Katy Perry and more amongst show veterans like Luke Combs, Little Big Town and Shania Twain.

