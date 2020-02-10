Saoirse Ronan’s Peplum Gucci Gown at the 2020 Oscars Has a Subtle Nod Sustainability

Saoirse Ronan’s 2020 Academy Awards look had a subtle nod to sustainability.

The actress hit the red carpet at the 92rd annual Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing a plunging gown with a black-and-white top and a periwinkle-colored skirt. The dress, a Gucci design, featured a peplum detail at the waist.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The periwinkle skirt perfectly matched Ronan’s eye shadow. She wore her hair pulled into an updo and opted for a understated rosy lip. The A-lister accessorized with a pair of dramatic sparkling earrings. The floor-length hem of the gown hid Ronan’s shoes.

The black fabric on the 2020 Best Actress nominee’s dress was actually the same fabric that Gucci used for her gown at the BAFTAs last weekend. It was a nod to sustainability as other stars, including Kaitlyn Dever, are also taking an eco-conscious approach to the carpet.

Saoirse Ronan at the BAFTAs. CREDIT: David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Ronan’s “Little Women” co-star, Florence Pugh, made a colorful statement on the red carpet in head-to-toe teal. Pugh sported a low-cut Louis Vuitton gown with a belt at the waist and a high-low hemline. On her feet, she wore a pair of strappy sandals. Pugh wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with a diamond and ruby necklace.

Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

