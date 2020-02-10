Salma Hayek Glides in 6-Inch Gucci Heels With a Billowing Gown at 2020 Oscars

Salma Hayek towered over the crowds tonight on the red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

The “Like a Boss” star chose a billowing white asymmetrical Gucci gown with a single cape sleeve and a thin embellished spaghetti strap.

Salma Hayek wears Gucci at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s Gucci shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 5-foot-2 actress boosted her frame with a set of metallic leather sandals featuring cutouts around the toe and a T-strap on a 6-inch heel; an added 2.25-inch platform helped balance the pitch for stability and comfort. A similar style in black with a closed toe retails for $1,100 on Gucci.com.

Hayek chose the style last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angles, wearing them with a sequined pink dress with a long slit at the front.

Gucci leather platform pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joining Hayek in super-high heels, Regina King stood tall in Stuart Weitzman satin sandals matched to a glittering pink gown from Versace.

Regina King arrives in a Versace gown at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Regina King’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

