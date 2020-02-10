Sign up for our newsletter today!

Salma Hayek Glides in 6-Inch Gucci Heels With a Billowing Gown at 2020 Oscars

By Claudia Miller
Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Salma Hayek towered over the crowds tonight on the red carpet at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

The “Like a Boss” star chose a billowing white asymmetrical Gucci gown with a single cape sleeve and a thin embellished spaghetti strap.

Salma Hayek wears Gucci at the 2020 Oscars.
The 5-foot-2 actress boosted her frame with a set of metallic leather sandals featuring cutouts around the toe and a T-strap on a 6-inch heel; an added 2.25-inch platform helped balance the pitch for stability and comfort. A similar style in black with a closed toe retails for $1,100 on Gucci.com.

Hayek chose the style last year at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angles, wearing them with a sequined pink dress with a long slit at the front.

Joining Hayek in super-high heels, Regina King stood tall in Stuart Weitzman satin sandals matched to a glittering pink gown from Versace.

Regina King arrives in a Versace gown at the 2020 Oscars.
Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Oscars.

