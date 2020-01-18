How to Watch SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrates the most outstanding performances of the year in film and television. The program airs on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nominees include Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx and more.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the awards ceremony itself, as well as how to watch the accompanying red carpet livestream for free.

How to Watch the SAG Awards

The SAG Awards air live simultaneously on TBS and TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

People and Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with TNT, will host the official live red carpet streaming pre-show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show can be streamed on People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s YouTube channels and social media accounts as well as online at Tntdrama.com/sag-awards, Sagawards.org, People.com and EW.com.

Gaga poses with Ricky Martin on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is the Host?

A host has yet to be announced as of Jan. 17. Previous hosts include Megan Mullaly and Kristen Bell.

Danai Gurira (L) and America Ferrera announce the SAG Awards nominees, Dec. 11. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

There are 13 awards all centered solely around actors’ performances; recipients of Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture are set to be announced in the first half of the red carpet.

Taron Egerton, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio are in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role while Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and more are up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Robert De Niro is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his successful career in the film industry.

Robert De Niro CREDIT: REX / Shutterstock

FN will have all the details on the red carpet action from the 2020 SAG Awards.

